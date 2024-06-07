Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.