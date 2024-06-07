Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 26,949 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

