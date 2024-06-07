Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 341 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

MAR stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

