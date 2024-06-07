Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of META traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.15. 1,707,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,896,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.88 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

