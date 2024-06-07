Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 298,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.00. 99,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.77 and its 200-day moving average is $398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

