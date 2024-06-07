Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.76. 50,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,507. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

