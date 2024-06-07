Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,741. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

