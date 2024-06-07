Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.54

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 4365738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 209.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,737,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 77.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 131.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

