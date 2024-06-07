Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 13,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 2,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

