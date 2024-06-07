Platform Technology Partners Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,850,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,195. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

