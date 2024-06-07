Platform Technology Partners Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.08. 5,076,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

