Platform Technology Partners Purchases 2,469 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. 1,858,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,747. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.