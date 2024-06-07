Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $75.27 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Polymath has a total market cap of $75.27 million and approximately $2,265.04 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.06944903 USD and is down -12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,224.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

