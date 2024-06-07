Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 1.6%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 298,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

