Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of PW opened at $0.87 on Monday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.