Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW opened at $0.87 on Monday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

