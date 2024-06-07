Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 47180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

