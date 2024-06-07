Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $5.68. Precipio shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 10,637 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 31.00%.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

