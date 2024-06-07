Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $1.36. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 451,998 shares.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Predictive Oncology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology makes up about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned about 0.26% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Featured Articles

