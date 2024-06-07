Prom Price Tops $10.79 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $196.85 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00015596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,180.86 or 1.00027237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00099946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.69716175 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,547,577.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

