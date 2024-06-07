ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $43.53

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $39.63. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 591,516 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

