Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 162,590 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13,944.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $130.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.