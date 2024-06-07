Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,971 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Airbnb by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at $30,793,392.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

