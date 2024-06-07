Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 600.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $96,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 442,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,583,000 after purchasing an additional 410,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,842,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.58.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total transaction of $1,105,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

