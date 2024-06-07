Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1,328.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

