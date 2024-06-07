Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,664,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,812,994. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

