Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.