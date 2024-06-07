PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.61. 177,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PVH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

