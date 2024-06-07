PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $140.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.19.

PVH Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $121.30 on Monday. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

