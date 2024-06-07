Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issued By Roth Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $120.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

