Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

