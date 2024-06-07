Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:LB opened at C$25.13 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.81 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.