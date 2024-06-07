Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 120,800 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 758,054.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,538,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 335,392,578.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 192,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,536 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.18 and a 200 day moving average of 15.24. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.