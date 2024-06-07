Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $807,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 164,542 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 335,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 162,288 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 116,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter.
BOE remained flat at $10.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,485. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
