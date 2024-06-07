Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $10,027,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.67. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

