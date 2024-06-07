Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,672. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

