Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 157,700 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.08% of Hello Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 183,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 118,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $798.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

