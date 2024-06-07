Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 5,600 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 21,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,202. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.