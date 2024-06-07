Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 17,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,566. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

