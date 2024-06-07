Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.13.

Radian Group stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Radian Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

