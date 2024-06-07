Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $109.13 million and $24.68 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003936 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

