Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $108.16 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003868 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.