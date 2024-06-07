Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CFO Melissa Cougle Purchases 7,500 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

