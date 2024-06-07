Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.51. Redfin shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 489,182 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $771.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

