ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 3.6%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 18,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 812,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

