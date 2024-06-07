ReNew Energy Global’s (RNW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s previous close.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 5.8 %

RNW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 440,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,271. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

