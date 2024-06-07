Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Raised by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,059 shares during the quarter. Repay accounts for 6.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Repay worth $38,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Repay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Repay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 401,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,417. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

