Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.57% from the company’s current price.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Replimune Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Insider Activity

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $113,969.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 777,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,422.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.