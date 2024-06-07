Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.32. 448,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

