Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

