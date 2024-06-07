Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

5/20/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

